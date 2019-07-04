S. Korean-made helicopter completes first flight

Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has successfully completed the first flight of a light armed helicopter (LAH)

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has successfully completed the first flight of a light armed helicopter (LAH).

The LAH mated with a 1,032-horsepower engine is the second Korean-made helicopter after the Surion (KUH-1) transport utility helicopter and is smaller than the Surion in terms of size, it said.

KAI began to develop the LAH in June 2015 and unveiled its prototype in December last year. It had conducted ground tests to confirm the main systems and their stability since January, the company said in a statement.

"The company is targeting to finish the development process of the LAH by November 2022 before it is deployed to the Army," a company spokesman said.