S. Korean Manufacturers' Business Sentiment Falls For 3rd Month In February

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2023 | 06:32 PM

S. Korean manufacturers' business sentiment falls for 3rd month in February

Sentiment among South Korean manufacturers over economic situations kept falling for the third consecutive month in February due to an export slump, central bank data showed on Wednesday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Sentiment among South Korean manufacturers over economic situations kept falling for the third consecutive month in February due to an export slump, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The business survey index (BSI) for manufacturers went down 3 points over the month to 63 in February, continuing to slide since December last year, according to the Bank of Korea.

It was attributable to the downturn in export, which accounts for about half of the export-driven economy.

The outbound shipment kept skidding for the fourth successive month through January amid weaker global demand for tech products, especially semiconductors.

