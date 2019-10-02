UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Military Believes N. Korea Fired Submarine-Launched Ballistic Missile - Reports

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 08:40 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The South Korean military believes that one of the projectiles fired by North Korea in the early hours of Wednesday was a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), media reported.

Earlier in the day, Japan announced that North Korea had launched several missiles, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga saying that at least one of the missiles had landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. According to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, two ballistic missiles were fired. He also slammed the launch as a violation of UN Security Council's resolutions. Meanwhile, North Korea and the United States plan to resume their denuclearization talks and hold working negotiations on October 5.

South Korea registered a launch of one missile, presumably a North Korean SLBM of Pukguksong type, at around 7.11 a.m. local time (22:11 GMT on Tuesday), the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS). The missile is believed to have been fired from the east coast of North Korea's Wonsan port city and to have flied around 450 kilometers (279 miles) at a maximum altitude of around 910 kilometers.

The JCS is monitoring the situation in case of possible new launches.

The South Korean National Security Council (NSC) convened an emergency meeting after the launch. The NSC believes as well that Pyongyang launched a SLBM.

