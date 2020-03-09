UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Military Chiefs Hold Emergency Meeting After N. Korea's Launch Of Projectiles

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

S. Korean Military Chiefs Hold Emergency Meeting After N. Korea's Launch of Projectiles

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Top South Korean military chiefs held an emergency meeting on Monday, following the launch of projectiles by North Korea, the South Korean presidential administration said.

According to Seoul, the meeting was held on Monday at 8.15 a.m. (23:15 GMT Sunday).

"The South Korean Minister of Defense of South Korea, Jeong Kyeong-doo, the director of national security at the presidential office, Chung Eui-yong, and the director of the national intelligence service, Suh Hoon, held an emergency meeting on a special communication line, they analyzed the intentions of North Korea, which launched short-range projectiles this morning and carefully examined the military security situation on the Korean peninsula.

The heads of departments indicated that, after February 28 and March 2, today's large-scale fire exercises by North Korea, do not contribute to the efforts to establish peace on the Korean peninsula," the presidential administration said.

In the early morning of Monday, North Korea launched short-range projectiles toward the Sea of Japan from the eastern town of Sondok in South Hamgyong Province. The projectiles flew 200 kilometers (124 miles), with a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers (31 miles).

On March 2, North Korea launched two unidentified projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the region near the city of Wonsan.

