S. Korean Military Continues Hunting Wild Boars To Combat African Swine Fever - Reports

The South Korean armed forces have begun the second round of wild boar hunting in the regions bordering North Korea to prevent the potential spread of African swine fever, the Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday

Last week, the government ordered a two-day hunting operation to capture or kill wild boars living near the North Korean border on account of them being possible carriers of the fever.

Forty-eight teams of about 12 civilian hunters and officers each had been dispatched to hunt boars in several border provinces using traps and firearms until Thursday, the defense ministry told the agency.

North Korea reported the first outbreak of African swine fever to the World Organization for Animal Health in May. The outbreak occurred at North Korea's border with China.

African swine fever is caused by a virus of the same name, which leads to hemorrhagic fever. There is currently no vaccine against the virus, which affects domestic pigs as well as other pig family species and has very high mortality rates. African swine fever is not dangerous to humans.

