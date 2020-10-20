UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Minister, US Commander Reiterate Calls For Denuclearization Of Korean Peninsula

Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

South Korea's minister of defense, Suh Wook, and Adm. Phil Davidson, the commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, have reiterated calls for the total denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula during a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense was cited by domestic media reports as saying

During the meeting, the two officials "shared the importance of the command's role for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a permanent peace, and agreed to maintain a strong combined defense posture to militarily support diplomatic efforts made jointly by the two nations," the ministry said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Suh also passed on his thanks for the US Indo-Pacific Command's role in the repatriation of the remains of South Korean troops killed during the 1950s Korean War from Hawaii in June, the agency said.

Adm. Davidson is currently conducting a two-day visit of South Korea. The military official has held talks with the US ambassador in Seoul, Harry Harris, as well as with Gen. Won In-choul, the chairman of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, the agency said.

Suh met with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper in Washington on October 14. At that time, Esper said that the US government shared South Korea's desire for North Korea to denuclearize in full.

Denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States stalled in 2019. In August, a confidential leaked United Nations Security Council report stated that officials believe North Korea has obtained miniaturized nuclear warheads that can be fitted to ballistic missiles.

