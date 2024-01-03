S. Korean opposition leader 'could have been killed' by knife attack: party

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung narrowly escaped death when he was stabbed in the neck, a party lawmaker said Wednesday, as police were granted a warrant to search his assailant's property.

Lee was surrounded by journalists in southern Busan city Tuesday when a man pretending to be a supporter pushed through a crowd and then lunged at him, stabbing him on the left side of his neck with a knife.

Lee, who suffered a wound to his jugular vein, was first taken to hospital in Busan, then flown to the capital Seoul where he underwent a two-hour surgery. He is currently recovering in the intensive care unit.

"Busan medical staff stated that if the attacker's knife had struck Lee's carotid artery he could have been killed instantly at the scene," Democratic Party lawmaker Jung Chung-rae said during a party meeting Wednesday.

"Lee is currently recovering in intensive care but the situation is so serious that visiting is difficult," he added.

According to the Yonhap news agency, police said Wednesday that they planned to seek an arrest warrant for the 66-year-old suspect, identified only by his surname Kim, who was detained at the scene.

The warrant would allow police to continue to hold the suspect.

A district court issued a warrant to search the suspect's house and office as part of the investigation, Yonhap said, adding that police will focus on finding the exact motive behind the attack.

South Korean authorities plan to bring attempted murder charges against the assailant, and the attacker told the police, according to Yonhap, that his intention was to kill Lee.

"The assailant's confession that he had meant to kill is utterly shocking," lawmaker Jung said.

In footage aired on South Korean television stations, police were seen wrestling the suspect, who displayed a pro-Lee slogan, to the ground.

The 59-year-old politician was "walking to his car while talking to reporters when the attacker asked for his autograph", a witness told local broadcaster YTN.