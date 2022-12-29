S. Korean Opposition Leader Expects UK to Boost Deescalation Efforts on Korean Peninsula

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 09:41 PM

The leader of the main South Korean opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, told UK Ambassador in Seoul Colin Crooks on Thursday he counted on the United Kingdom to facilitate the deescalation of situation on the Korean Peninsula.

"I hope the British government plays a big role in stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula as tensions are escalating in the area," Lee said, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Crooks, in turn, announced plans to renegotiate the London-Seoul free trade agreement in 2023.

"Next year, Britain and South Korea plan to renegotiate the bilateral free trade agreement and it will be an opportunity to vitalize digital trade between the two countries," Crooks said, as quoted by the media.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated in recent months. On Monday, media reported, citing the South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of its airspace by North Korean drones "a clear provocation" and pledged to respond decisively.

Moreover, this year alone, North Korea has carried out 38 ballistic missiles launches, with a total of 67 missiles fired. In addition, Pyongyang tested cruise missiles three times.

