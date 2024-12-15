S. Korean opposition urges swift removal of impeached President Yoon

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) South Korea's opposition leader urged a top court on Sunday to swiftly formalise the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol and ease the "suffering of the people" after his short-lived martial law decree.

Lawmakers voted on Saturday to remove Yoon from office over his "insurrectionary" suspension of civilian rule, which lasted hours but plunged South Korea into some of its worst political turmoil in years.

Yoon has been suspended while South Korea's Constitutional Court deliberates the impeachment, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo serving as interim leader.

The court has 180 days to rule on Yoon's future.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Sunday urged the judges to "swiftly" remove Yoon from office.

"This is the only way to minimise national turmoil and alleviate the suffering of the people," he said.

"To hold those responsible for this absurd situation accountable and to prevent its recurrence, it is essential to uncover the truth and demand accountability."

An investigation into Yoon's inner circle over last week's martial law declaration has also rumbled on.

On Sunday, police arrested both the current and former heads of the Defense Intelligence Command in connection to the insurrection allegations, Yonhap news agency reported.

Prosecutors said they were also seeking an arrest warrant for the head of the Army Special Warfare Command Kwak Jong-keun, according to Yonhap.

Kwak is accused of sending special forces troops to parliament during the martial law bid -- sparking a dramatic confrontation between soldiers and parliamentary staff.

The investigators also said they had summoned Yoon for questioning over insurrection allegations.

"We instructed him to appear for questioning at 10 am (GMT 0100), but he refused to comply," the prosecution said in a press release.

"We will issue a second summons," they said without giving details.

And on Saturday, police arrested Yeo In-hyung, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, on charges including insurrection.