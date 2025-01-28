Open Menu

S. Korean Passenger Plane Catches Fire, 176 People Evacuated

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2025 | 10:00 PM

S. Korean passenger plane catches fire, 176 people evacuated

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The rear section of a passenger aircraft caught fire at an airport in South Korea on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 176 people on board, authorities said.

The Air Busan plane, an Airbus A321, was set to fly to Hong Kong from Gimhae International Airport in southeastern Busan but caught fire at around 10:15 pm local time (1315 GMT), the transport ministry said in a statement.

A total of 169 passengers and seven flight attendants and staff were evacuated down inflatable slides, it said.

The statement gave no information about the cause of the fire other than to say it broke out in the rear of the aircraft.

The National Fire Agency said three people were slightly injured during the evacuation. The fire was completely extinguished by 11:31 pm local time, it said.

South Korea suffered the worst aviation disaster on its soil last month when a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800, flying from Thailand to Muan on December 29, crash-landed and exploded into a fireball after slamming into a concrete barrier.

That crash killed 179 of the 181 passengers and crew members on board.

Recent Stories

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

9 minutes ago
 NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

20 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

21 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Ab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

21 minutes ago
 Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203 ..

Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030

21 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

21 minutes ago
Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions ..

Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx

21 minutes ago
 International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in ..

International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Mid ..

Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..

22 minutes ago
 Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

Moscow, suburbs breaks three temperature records

22 minutes ago
 ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

ADIB logs AED6.1 billion in net profit for 2024

22 minutes ago
 Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation ..

Dubai Science Park drives life science innovation at Arab Health

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World