S. Korean Police Says Expects Tens Of Thousands At Rallies Saturday
Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Tens of thousands of people in South Korea are expected at rallies on Saturday against President Yoon Suk Yeol, police said, with organisers predicting some 200,000 people.
"A large-scale gathering and march involving tens of thousands of participants will be held in the city centre and Yeouido area (in Seoul) on Saturday, and traffic restrictions will be imposed on some roads," Seoul Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the Korean National Police Agency told AFP that organisers were expecting "approximately 200,000" people to show up.
Yoon late Tuesday declared martial law before being forced into a U-turn after lawmakers voted to overturn the measure, as thousands protested outside.
The opposition has put forward an impeachment motion which was set to be voted on late Saturday, while the head of Yoon's own party on Friday called for him to be stripped of office.
