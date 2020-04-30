S. Korean Police Working to Identify 9 Out of 38 People Killed in Wirehouse Fire - Reports

The South Korean police are working to identify nine out of 38 construction workers that were killed at a warehouse construction site in the country's Gyeonggi province, media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The South Korean police are working to identify nine out of 38 construction workers that were killed at a warehouse construction site in the country's Gyeonggi province, media reported on Thursday.

The fire began at a four-story building in the city of Icheon at 01:32 p.m. local time (04:32 GMT) on Wednesday and was extinguished five hours later. A total of 10 people were injured in the blaze, and two of them are now in serious condition.

According to the Yonhap news agency, search and rescue operations continued until early Thursday with firefighters using excavators to make sure that there were no people under the rubble.

Identities of 29 out of 38 people killed in the fire were confirmed through fingerprint tests, but the bodies of the rest of the victims were burnt beyond recognition and the police collected their DNA samples to facilitate final identification, the media said. Test results will be available in the next two days.

According to the police, there are one Chinese, two Kazakh and several South Korean workers among identified victims.