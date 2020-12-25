UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President Apologizes For Confusion Over Brief Suspension Of Top Prosecutor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

S. Korean President Apologizes for Confusion Over Brief Suspension of Top Prosecutor

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday offered an apology for causing confusion over the suspension and subsequent re-appointment of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok after a court decision.

Earlier in December, the disciplinary panel, convened by the Justice Ministry, suspended Yoon for two months over alleged misconduct and claimed that he was involved in surveillance of judges who oversaw high-profile cases related to government officials, including former Justice Minister Cho Kuk. The president supported the suspension, while Yoon denied all accusations and challenged the decision in court. On Thursday, the court reinstated Yoon to his post, and he is likely to get back to work on Saturday.

"Ultimately, as the person with authority over personnel affairs, I offer an apology for causing inconvenience and confusion to the people," Moon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency, adding that he respects the court decision.

Meanwhile, current Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who has been in conflict with Yoon for months over politically-sensitive probes and prosecution reforms, told the president that she intends to resign. This move may have a positive impact on Moon's approval rating, which has been falling over a rift between the Justice Ministry and the prosecutor's office. It is not yet clear if the president plans to accept Choo's resignation until early 2021, when a reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers is expected.

Yoon's term is scheduled to end in July.

