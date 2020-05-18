UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean President Calls For Augmenting WHO's Health Regulations With Binding Legal Fore

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:34 PM

S. Korean President Calls for Augmenting WHO's Health Regulations With Binding Legal Fore

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for updating the World Health Organization (WHO)'s International Health Regulations and other norms, augmenting them with binding legal force, pointing to the possibility of new infectious diseases emerging

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for updating the World Health Organization (WHO)'s International Health Regulations and other norms, augmenting them with binding legal force, pointing to the possibility of new infectious diseases emerging.

"We must update the WHO International Health Regulations and other relevant norms and augment them with binding legal force. A novel infectious disease could emerge at any time and we must be able to respond more quickly and effectively. Infection-related data should be shared among countries in a more transparent matter and an early warning system and a cooperation mechanism must be jointly established," Moon said at the World Health Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly World North Korea

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

6 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

7 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

11 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

13 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

6 minutes ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.