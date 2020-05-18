South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for updating the World Health Organization (WHO)'s International Health Regulations and other norms, augmenting them with binding legal force, pointing to the possibility of new infectious diseases emerging

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in called on Monday for updating the World Health Organization (WHO)'s International Health Regulations and other norms, augmenting them with binding legal force, pointing to the possibility of new infectious diseases emerging.

"We must update the WHO International Health Regulations and other relevant norms and augment them with binding legal force. A novel infectious disease could emerge at any time and we must be able to respond more quickly and effectively. Infection-related data should be shared among countries in a more transparent matter and an early warning system and a cooperation mechanism must be jointly established," Moon said at the World Health Assembly.