S. Korean President Calls for Blocking North From Financing Nuclear, Missile Programs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Tuesday called for boosting cooperation to block North Korea from financing its nuclear and missile programs and expressed concerns over proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

"Despite U.N. Security Council sanctions, North Korea continues to illegally finance its nuclear and missiles programs. Our cooperation needs to become more robust to respond to such (threats)," Yoon said during a high-level forum of the Proliferation Security Initiative via a videolink, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean president also said that proliferation of weapons of mass destruction could pose a "serious threat" to global peace in light of North Korea's "unprecedented" threats, according to the report.

This year's meeting comes amid concerns over North Korea's possible launch of its first military reconnaissance satellite in June after Pyongyang had reportedly notified the International Maritime Organization about its intention to launch the satellite between May 21 and June 11.

The forum is being held in the South Korean city of Jeju from May 30-June 2 and is attended by delegates from approximately 70 states, including the United States, Japan, and Australia.