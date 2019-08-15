UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President Calls For Soonest Resumption Of US-N. Korea Denuclearization Talks

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 07:50 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday called on Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington to focus on convening working meetings between the United States and North Korea as part of their denuclearization dialogue as soon as possible.

"The time has come for the South, the North and the United States to focus together on the soonest convening of working negotiations between North Korea and the United States," Moon said in a speech timed to the National Liberation Day of Korea.

Moon noted there were some "unpleasant moments," saying they should not impede the talks because all the problems should be addressed at the negotiating table.

The president argued that despite "some concerning actions" by Pyongyang, the denuclearization dialogue should bring significant results on denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Moon also noted recent positive changes in the stability on the peninsula.

Moon's speech was broadcast live by local YTN tv channel.

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed to resume working consultations on the denuclearization as they met in the Korean Demilitarized Zone in late June. The talks previously reached a deadlock after two rounds resulted in the lack of agreement.

Notably, since late July, Pyongyang carried out a number of weapons tests, which Seoul called the launches of short-range ballistic missiles. North Korea is prohibited from developing its ballistic missile program by UNSC resolutions. However, Trump has downplayed the launches saying that other countries tested such missiles, too.

