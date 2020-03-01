UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President Calls For Unity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 10:40 AM

S. Korean President Calls for Unity Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday issued a call for unity against the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

On March 1, South Korea celebrates the Independence Movement Day commemorating the series of protests in 1919 that laid the foundation for the liberation movement against Japan's domination of the peninsula.

"The March 1 Independence Movement once again reminds us that we can prevail over anything as long as we stand together ... The COVID-19 outbreak can threaten our lives temporarily, but it cannot break our unity and hope ... Even now, the people are all coming together.

We will be able to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and revive our shrunken economy," the president said as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

Earlier in the day, South Korea registered 376 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in the country to 3,526, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 85,000 people, of whom 2,900 have died and nearly 40,000 have recovered. It has already spread to other 50 countries across the world.

