S. Korean President Calls on Japanese Prime Minister to Better Relations - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Seoul and Tokyo should set aside their differences and work together for the betterment of their bilateral relations, South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday during a phone conversation, Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said.

Moon addressed a letter to Kishida where he congratulated him on his reelection and stressed that both countries need to put their differences aside and better their bilateral relations so that they can cooperate on solving global issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, Park told South Korean Yonhap news agency.

Relations between the two countries remain tense amid several territorial disputes and other unresolved issues, including reparations for victims of forced labor during Japan's colonization of Korea in 1910-1945, as well as the disputed Dokdo Islands, known as Takeshima in Japan.

In October, Moon and Kishida held their very first call where they discussed ways to resolve the forced labor dispute.