Mon 16th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

S. Korean President Expected to Shake Up Cabinet in Coming Weeks - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in could make changes in his cabinet in late November or early December, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday, citing its sources.

According to the news outlet, the president is said to be appointing new ministers of health, labor and gender equality.

The industry and energy minister could be replaced as well.

The agency said that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is expected to keep her office as well as play a part in boosting the relationships with the United States.

