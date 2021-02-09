S. Korean President Formally Appoints Ex-Security Adviser to Post of Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday formally appointed his former security adviser Chung Eui-yong to the post of foreign minister, after a parliamentary committee passed a confirmation report on his candidacy, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Chung will assume duties of the foreign minister on Tuesday, and thus will replace Kang Kyung-wha on this post.

Chung Eui-yong became Moon's national security adviser in the summer of 2020 and actively took part in negotiations with North Korea and the process of denuclearization.

The presidential spokesman, Chung Man-ho, said in January that Chung Eui-yong would strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and "build balanced relations with major countries such as China, Japan and Russia." The spokesman added that the president expected Chung Eui-yong to further engage in the peace process on the Korean peninsula.

The parliamentary committee approved Chung's appointment despite the objections from opposition lawmakers, who do not agree with the current foreign policy course of Moon's administration.