UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean President Formally Appoints Ex-Security Adviser To Post Of Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:20 AM

S. Korean President Formally Appoints Ex-Security Adviser to Post of Foreign Minister

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday formally appointed his former security adviser Chung Eui-yong to the post of foreign minister, after a parliamentary committee passed a confirmation report on his candidacy, media reported.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Chung will assume duties of the foreign minister on Tuesday, and thus will replace Kang Kyung-wha on this post.

Chung Eui-yong became Moon's national security adviser in the summer of 2020 and actively took part in negotiations with North Korea and the process of denuclearization.

The presidential spokesman, Chung Man-ho, said in January that Chung Eui-yong would strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and "build balanced relations with major countries such as China, Japan and Russia." The spokesman added that the president expected Chung Eui-yong to further engage in the peace process on the Korean peninsula.

The parliamentary committee approved Chung's appointment despite the objections from opposition lawmakers, who do not agree with the current foreign policy course of Moon's administration.

Related Topics

Russia China Alliance Japan North Korea January 2020 Post Media From Opposition

Recent Stories

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

1 hour ago

Israeli Foreign Minister Thanks US State Secretary ..

34 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Malaysian FM

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid addresses UAE people; Arab, Is ..

2 hours ago

Number of steps taken for uplifting business, inv ..

35 minutes ago

Netherlands extends coronavirus curfew to March 2

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.