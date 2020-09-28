S. Korean president hopes to restore dialogue with DPRK after shooting incident

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Monday to restore dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) by resolving the shooting incident near the inter-Korean maritime border, according to the presidential Blue House

"I hope that the tragedy would not end up as just an incident but create an opportunity for (inter-Korean) dialogue and cooperation, and for the progress in the South-North relations," Moon said in a weekly meeting with his senior Blue House aides.

Resolving issues can be possible through dialogue, and substantive measures to prevent the recurrence can be taken through cooperation, Moon noted.

A South Korean fisheries official was shot dead by DPRK soldiers last week near the western inter-Korean sea border, according to the South Korean military.

The DPRK sent a notice to the Blue House Friday to explain the deadly shooting, according to the presidential office.