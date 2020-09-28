UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean President Hopes To Restore Dialogue With DPRK After Shooting Incident

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:29 PM

S. Korean president hopes to restore dialogue with DPRK after shooting incident

South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Monday to restore dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) by resolving the shooting incident near the inter-Korean maritime border, according to the presidential Blue House

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in expressed hope Monday to restore dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) by resolving the shooting incident near the inter-Korean maritime border, according to the presidential Blue House.

"I hope that the tragedy would not end up as just an incident but create an opportunity for (inter-Korean) dialogue and cooperation, and for the progress in the South-North relations," Moon said in a weekly meeting with his senior Blue House aides.

Resolving issues can be possible through dialogue, and substantive measures to prevent the recurrence can be taken through cooperation, Moon noted.

A South Korean fisheries official was shot dead by DPRK soldiers last week near the western inter-Korean sea border, according to the South Korean military.

The DPRK sent a notice to the Blue House Friday to explain the deadly shooting, according to the presidential office.

Related Topics

Dead Progress North Korea Border

Recent Stories

1 minute ago

Asim Bajwa, his family would have been in jail ins ..

8 minutes ago

Int'l Federation of Journalists Calls for Impartia ..

2 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first environmental nanosatellite to la ..

16 minutes ago

Hyundai unveils Avante N TCR racing car in Beijing ..

2 minutes ago

Virus death toll nears 35,500 in Africa

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.