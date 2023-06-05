UrduPoint.com

S. Korean President Orders Measures Against Corruption in Civil Organizations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has ordered for strict measures against corruption that involve government subsidies to civil organizations and a full recovery of misused funds, media reported on Monday, citing presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The South Korean leader issued the instruction after an audit of government subsidies provided to about 12,000 civil organizations over the past three years found 1,865 cases of irregularities worth a total of 31.4 billion won ($24 million), Lee said, as cited by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The ruling People Power Party criticized the civil groups and called on the South Korean government to take measures, including the recovery of misused funds and the launch of an investigation into other organizations that were not subject to the audit, the report said.

The South Korean Office for Government Policy Coordination announced on Monday that it would hold a meeting of the audit officers from all government agencies on June 7 to discuss the inspection's results and possible countermeasures, according to the news agency.

