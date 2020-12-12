UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President Pledges To Combat COVID-19 As Daily New Case Record Broken

S. Korean President Pledges to Combat COVID-19 as Daily New Case Record Broken - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in has pledged to mobilize all the country's resources to combat the spread of COVID-19 after a new single-day record for cases was registered over the preceding 24 hours, domestic media outlets reported on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's health ministry reported 950 new positive tests for the disease, taking the country's case total up to 41,736. The previous single-day record of 909 new cases was set back in February.

"We will consider this as an emergency situation and put all out efforts in a short period of time, using all available administrative ability," the president said in a Twitter post, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Moon stated that the government will work to mobilize the police, military, and administrative officials to bolster contact tracing procedures, the agency reported.

The government will also expand the number of testing facilities in the country in order to preemptively control the spread of the disease, Moon wrote, as reported by the agency.

A marked increase in new coronavirus disease cases has been observed in South Korea since the start of December. Earlier this week, the government raised the COVID-19 social distancing level to 2.5, the second-highest level, in the greater Seoul area amid the surge in new positive tests.

