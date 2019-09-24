UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in proposed on Tuesday to transform the demilitarization zone (DMZ) on the Korean peninsula into an international peace zone.

"Today ... I'd like to propose to the UN and to all member states the idea of transforming the DMZ that cuts across the Korean peninsula into an international peace zone," Moon Jae-in said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

The S. Korean leader stressed that the DMZ had become a pristine ecological treasure trove throughout 70 years of military confrontation and vowed to work together with North Korea to inscribe the DMZ as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

According to Moon Jae-in, the DMZ could ultimately emerge as a center for research on peace, peacekeeping, arms control and trust-building.