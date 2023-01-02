UrduPoint.com

S. Korean President Says People Fed Up With 'For Show Only' Summits Between North, South

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

S. Korean President Says People Fed Up With 'For Show Only' Summits Between North, South

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday that people were fed up with summits between the leaders of South Korea and North Korea that were "for show only," though there should always be an open door for talks between the two counties.

"I think the people are a little fed up with summits that are for show only. We have to start with dialogue on humanitarian issues, and open the door to contact and dialogue between South and North," the president was quoted by South Korean Yonhap news agency as saying.

Yoon noted that there was no reason to reject the idea of summits, though prior discussions had to take place so as to ensure a useful outcome of the meeting.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has become more tense as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the development of a new intercontinental ballistic missile system last week to conduct a quick nuclear retaliatory strike. He also said that the United States, under the pretext of strengthening cooperation with South Korea and Japan, was creating an "Asian version of NATO."

In response, Seoul said that measures announced by Pyongyang were "absurd" and would only worsen the situation.

At the same time, South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Kim Gunn noted that his country would still "unwaveringly" promote efforts to return to dialogue with the North.

Related Topics

NATO Nuclear Pyongyang Seoul Same Japan South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong Asia

Recent Stories

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

39 minutes ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 2nd January 2023

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilatera ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.