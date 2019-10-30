UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President Shows Readiness To Meet In Letter To Japan's Abe - Foreign Minister

Wed 30th October 2019

S. Korean President Shows Readiness to Meet in Letter to Japan's Abe - Foreign Minister

South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated his readiness for dialogue in a personal letter sent to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) South Korean President Moon Jae-in stated his readiness for dialogue in a personal letter sent to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the country's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said on Wednesday.

While visiting Japan for the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon had a meeting with the Japanese prime minister during which he passed a letter from Seoul.

"In the letter, President Moon Jae-in expressed his position that he always remains open to dialogue between the leaders," Kang told the South Korean parliament, as quoted by Yonhap news agency.

She added that the president had voiced his desire to have a meeting with Abe despite the current tension between the countries.

A year ago, on October 30 2018, a South Korean court made Japan's Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp.

to compensate four South Korean nationals for using their forced labor during the Second World War.

The decision caused an outcry in Japan, which claimed that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all.

In July, Tokyo canceled preferential treatment for the export of fluorinated polyimides, photoresist and hydrogen fluoride to South Korea, dealing a serious blow to the nation's high-tech industries, followed by the August 2 decision to stop treating Seoul as a trusted trade partner, adding stricter customs procedures for a total of 1,194 items exported to South Korea.

In response, the South Korean government announced the termination of a bilateral pact on sharing intelligence information.

