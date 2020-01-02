UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean President Vows To Build Peace Community On Korean Peninsula

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 12:06 PM

S. Korean president vows to build peace community on Korean Peninsula

South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed Thursday to build a peace community of co-existence and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula this year

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in vowed Thursday to build a peace community of co-existence and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula this year.

Moon made the remarks during a New Year's event at the headquarters in Seoul of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), a major local business lobby group, according to the presidential Blue House.

"With our people's aspiration for peace on the Korean Peninsula, (the government) will build a peace community of co-existence and prosperity," said Moon.

Moon noted that the leaders of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States maintained their willingness for dialogue, while the South Korean government gradually moved toward the peninsula peace last year in coordination with the international community.

He stressed that peace would not come without "action," pledging to continue efforts for a wider "room to maneuver" in relations between the two Koreas.

Regarding domestic affairs, Moon vowed a "clear change" this year in the South Korean society based on the reform of agencies of power and the building of a fair society.

In South Korea, the agencies of power refer to the prosecution service, the police, the state intelligence agency and the national tax service.

"No agency of power can stand above people," said Moon who pledged that he will never stop legal and institutional reforms until the power institutions gain the trust of people.

Related Topics

Police Business Seoul South Korea United States North Korea Chamber Commerce Event Government Industry

Recent Stories

Kashmiris Have Every Right To Openly Resist Indian ..

4 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan to expedite work on SEZs to accelerate in ..

1 minute ago

Greek star Tsitsipas ready for the top

1 minute ago

Chinese astronomers discover over 10,000 lithium-r ..

1 minute ago

Eight People Killed in Taiwanese Defense Ministry' ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.