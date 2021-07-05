S. Korean President Vows to Punish Illegal Rallies Participants for Lockdown Violations

South Korea will severely punish everyone who violates the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures, including participants of unauthorized protests, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) South Korea will severely punish everyone who violates the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures, including participants of unauthorized protests, President Moon Jae-in said on Monday.

The president's remarks follow Saturday's protest organized by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), which brought together approximately 8,000 people in Seoul's downtown. In response, the authorities brought in the police, issued multiple calls for protesters to stop and even blocked the path to the rally's original location. KCTU members gathered in a different spot, demanding better labor conditions and job security.

"[The government] must take a strong legal action against collective actions, including unauthorized rallies, which violate the principles of social distancing," Moon said during a meeting with his aides, according to the presidential office, while also noted a serious spike in COVID-19 cases in the capital region.

South has been detecting over 700 new daily coronavirus cases for several days now, most of which are concentrated in the capital region. In light of the situation, the authorities are planning to strengthen lockdown measures on Wednesday.