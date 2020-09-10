UrduPoint.com
S. Korean President's Approval Rating Falls To 45.7 Pct: Poll

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 02:29 PM

S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 45.7 pct: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 2.4 percentage points from a week earlier to 45.7 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating fell 2.4 percentage points from a week earlier to 45.7 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs gained 1.4 percentage points to 49.5 percent this week, according to the Realmeter survey.

Moon's ruling Democratic Party won 33.7 percent of support this week, down 4.1 percentage points from the prior week.

Support for the main conservative opposition People Power Party, which renamed itself last week, came in at 32.

8 percent this week, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party garnered 7.1 percent of approval rating, followed by the progressive Justice Party with 4.3 percent and the center-right People's Party with 4.2 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,504 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

