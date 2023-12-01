Open Menu

S. Korean President's Approval Rating Falls To 32 Pct: Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

S. Korean president's approval rating falls to 32 pct: poll

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 1 percentage point over the week to 32 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Friday.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs added 1 percentage point to 60 percent, according to local pollster Gallup Korea.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party was unchanged at 33 percent this week compared with the previous week.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating slipped 1 percentage point to 34 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party's support score retreated 1 percentage point to 3 percent this week.

The results were based on a survey of 1,009 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had plus and minus 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

