SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating jumped this week on the surprising meeting between Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), and U.S. President Donald Trump in the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

According to the Realmeter survey, support for Moon advanced 4.8 percentage points over the week to 52.4 percent this week, marking the highest in about seven months.

The negative assessment on Moon's management of state affairs tumbled 5.1 percentage points to 42.5 percent.

It came after the leaders of the DPRK and the United States held a surprising meeting Sunday in Panmunjom, which has divided the Korean Peninsula since the 1950-53 Korean War ended with armistice. The peninsula remains in a technical state of war with the armistice agreement.

Following the 50-minute, closed-door one-on-one meeting, Trump and Kim agreed to set up working-level teams to resume negotiations on the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party gained 0.6 percentage points from a week earlier to 42.1 percent this week, continuing an upward trend for the second consecutive week.

It was followed by the main conservative opposition Liberty Korea Party, of which support rating fell 2.4 percentage points to 28.2 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party garnered 7.5 percent of support, trailed by the minor conservative Bareun Future Party with 4.9 percent and the center-left Party for Democracy and Peace with 2.2 percent each.

The results were based on a poll of 1,506 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.