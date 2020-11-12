UrduPoint.com
S. Korean president's approval rating rises to 46.3 pct: poll

South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier to 46.3 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday

SEOUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 1.9 percentage points from a year earlier to 46.3 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

The negative assessment on Moon's conduct of state affairs slipped 1.0 percentage point to 49.2 percent this week, according to the Realmeter survey.

Support for Moon's ruling Democratic Party lost 1.4 percentage points over the week to 33.3 percent.

The main conservative opposition People Power Party garnered 26.

1 percent of approval score this week, down 1.9 percentage points from the previous week.

The minor center-left Open Democratic Party won 7.6 percent of support, trailed by the minor center-right People's Party with 7.3 percent and the minor progressive Justice Party with 5.9 percent each.

The results were based on a survey of 1,504 voters conducted from Monday to Wednesday. It had plus and minus 2.5 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.

