TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in intends to send Woo Yoon-keun, ex-ambassador in Moscow, to Russia later in the month to discuss President Vladimir Putin's potential visit to Seoul, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

The presidential office is expected to announce the date and other details later.

In late September, Putin and Moon exchanged congratulations on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The South Korean leader expressed his hope that Putin will be able to visit Seoul once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

The two countries earlier agreed to extend the period of mutual exchanges to mark the anniversary of diplomatic relations through 2021 due to the pandemic, as most of the previously planned events have been postponed or canceled.