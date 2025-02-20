S. Korean President's Lawyer Says Martial Law Bid Sought To Stop 'dictatorship'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 10:20 AM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Ousted South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol's lawyer on Thursday said his bid to impose martial law was aimed at thwarting a "legislative dictatorship" by the opposition-controlled parliament, as the president became the country's first sitting head of state to stand trial in a criminal case.
The 64-year-old former prosecutor has been behind bars since he was arrested last month on charges of insurrection, for which he could be sentenced to life in prison or face the death penalty.
Criminal proceedings at Seoul's Central District Court on Thursday morning lasted just over an hour.
Yoon attended the hearing but did not speak, an AFP journalist in the packed courtroom said.
There was heavy security around the building, with Yonhap news agency reporting police mobilised around 3,200 personnel to the site.
A supporter of the ousted president dressed in a Captain America outfit was spotted outside the security perimeter.
Prosecutors have accused the suspended president of being the "ringleader of an insurrection".
They argued Thursday against releasing him from the detention facility where he has been held since mid-January, saying Yoon could try to "influence or persuade those involved in the case".
Addressing the court, Yoon's lawyer Kim Hong-il in turn condemned the "illegal probe", arguing the "investigating body has no jurisdiction".
"The declaration of martial law was not intended to paralyse the state," Kim said.
Instead, he said, it was meant to "alert the public to the national crisis caused by the legislative dictatorship of the dominant opposition party, which had crippled the administration".
"The judiciary must serve as the stabilising force," he told the court's three judges, warning that he was "witnessing a reality where illegality compounds illegality".
- Top brass to testify -
Separately, South Korea's Constitutional Court is deliberating whether to formally remove Yoon from office following his impeachment by parliament in December.
His tenth hearing in that case is scheduled for 3 pm (0600 GMT).
Called to testify at the Constitutional Court are Han Duck-soo, who was also impeached as acting president following Yoon's removal from office in December, and former senior intelligence official Hong Jang-won.
The head of South Korea's National Police Agency Cho Ji-ho -- also on trial on insurrection charges related to the martial law decree -- has also been called as a witness.
But it is still not clear whether that impeachment hearing will be his last before the Constitutional Court's eight judges go behind closed doors to deliberate his fate.
That process could take up to a fortnight or even longer.
Previously impeached presidents Park Geun-hye and Roh Moo-hyun had to wait 11 and 14 days, respectively, to learn their fates.
If Yoon is removed from office, the country must hold fresh presidential elections within 60 days.
Much of Yoon's impeachment trial has centred on the question of whether he violated the constitution by declaring martial law, which is reserved for national emergencies or times of war.
His decree only lasted around six hours as the opposition-led parliament defied troops to vote it down.
But it has plunged the democracy into months of political turmoil with protests, two impeachments and a surge of online disinformation.
kjk-oho/rsc
Recent Stories
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
Hazza bin Zayed inaugurates Al Saad residential project in Al Ain Region
Xposure 2025 opens tomorrow in Sharjah
UAE President meets Italian Defence Minister, tours IDEX 2025
More Stories From World
-
Digital detox: young adults flock to London 'offline' nights5 minutes ago
-
S. Korean president's lawyer says martial law bid sought to stop 'dictatorship'6 minutes ago
-
Could 'terrorist' designation lead to US strikes on drug cartels?6 minutes ago
-
Myanmar returns first batch of Chinese scam workers to Thailand6 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah readies massive funeral for slain leader Nasrallah6 minutes ago
-
Afghanistan problem 'can be solved': former women's affairs minister36 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges 'well-defined' plan to address Libya's political deadlock, delayed elections46 minutes ago
-
G20 foreign ministers meet in South Africa without US on board46 minutes ago
-
Mbappe hat-trick as Real Madrid knock Man City out of Champions League2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table2 hours ago
-
Mbappe hat-trick as Real Madrid knock Man City out of Champions League2 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results - collated2 hours ago