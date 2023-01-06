UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Prime Minister Orders For Emergency Measures To Reduce Ultrafine Dust Pollution

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Friday instructed the country's authorities to take emergency measures to tackle severe air pollution caused by a spike in ultrafine dust levels.

Ultrafine particles are smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter and are also known as PM 2.5.

"With the environment minister taking the lead, ministries and local governments should thoroughly implement emergency reduction measures in accordance with the current high-concentration ultrafine dust measures," Han said in a statement, as quoted by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The prime minister also ordered that the air pollution be reduced by downsizing the fumes emitted by coal-fired power plants and other facilities, according to the report.

In December 2022, the South Korean Environment Ministry aimed to cut the nation's deteriorating air pollution problem by, among others measures, improving the seasonal fine dust management program and supplying more zero-emission vehicles.

