S. Korean Prime Minister Promises Maximum Penalty For Striking Medics

Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:30 PM

S. Korean Prime Minister Promises Maximum Penalty for Striking Medics

The South Korean authorities will apply the most severe punishment for the doctors involved in an unlawful walkout, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The South Korean authorities will apply the most severe punishment for the doctors involved in an unlawful walkout, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, medical professionals launched a three-day collective strike, protesting the government's plans to reform the country's medical education. In response, the government issued an order requiring doctors in the greater Seoul area to return to work.

"[The government] will carry out the maximum penalty permitted by the law on resident doctors who walked out of workplaces without permission," the prime minister said, as quoted by the state-run Yonhap news agency.

Chung has added that if private practitioners join the strike en masse, the government will order them to return to work as well.

The walkout is said to have already made South Korea's five major hospitals cut their hours and postpone planned surgeries, according to the news outlet.

