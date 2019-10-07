The South Korean government has informed Japan that it would like to send Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon to the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan in late October as South Korean President Moon Jae-in is no longer likely to attend, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources

On April 30, 85-year-old Emperor Akihito officially abdicated due to his age and ailing health, in favor of his 59-year-old son, Naruhito. The next day, Naruhito succeeded to the Chrysanthemum Throne. His enthronement ceremony will take place on October 22.

According to the Kyodo news agency, Lee is considering a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Japan.

The relationship between Japan and South Korea dampened last year after the latter's top court ruled that a number of Japanese companies could be sued for their use of forced labor during World War II. Japan has protested the decision, claiming that the 1965 agreement between the two countries had resolved the issue of damages once and for all. Since then, the two sides have engaged in several mutual trade restrictions, fueling tensions even further. The feud was also followed by South Korea's decision to scrap a 2016 agreement to share military intelligence with Japan without the United States as a go-between.

Moon and Abe last met in September of last year.