S. Korean Prime Minister To Visit Bangladesh, Qatar, Tajikistan From July 13-21 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 09:30 AM

S. Korean Prime Minister to Visit Bangladesh, Qatar, Tajikistan From July 13-21 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) South Korea's Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will visit Bangladesh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Qatar from July 13-21, local media reported Wednesday, citing his office.

Lee's trip is aimed at strengthening diplomatic ties with Southwest and Central Asia and pursuing a balanced foreign policy in the middle East, according to the Yonhap news agency.

During his trip, Lee will meet with the leadership of the four countries.

He will be the first first South Korean prime minister to visit Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan, the agency said.

