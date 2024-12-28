S. Korean Prosecutors Say Yoon Authorised 'shooting' During Martial Law Bid
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) South Korea's suspended president Yoon Suk Yeol authorised the military to fire their weapons if needed to enter parliament during his failed bid to impose martial law, according to a prosecutors' report seen by AFP on Saturday.
The 10-page summary from former defence minister Kim Yong-hyun's prosecution indictment report, which was provided to the media, also says Yoon vowed on December 3 to declare martial law three times if necessary.
Yoon, who was stripped of his duties by the National Assembly this month, is under investigation for his short-lived attempt to scrap civilian rule, which plunged the country into political turmoil and led to his impeachment.
Yoon's lawyer Yoon Kab-keun dismissed the prosecutors' report, telling AFP it was "a one-sided account that neither corresponds to objective circumstances nor common sense".
As lawmakers rushed to parliament on December 3 to vote down Yoon's martial law declaration, heavily armed troops stormed the building, scaling fences, smashing windows and landing by helicopter.
According to the prosecution indictment report, Yoon told the chief of the capital defence command, Lee Jin-woo, that military forces could shoot if necessary to enter the National Assembly.
"Have you still not got in? What are you doing? Break down the door and drag them out, even if it means shooting," Yoon told Lee, according to the report.
Yoon also allegedly told the head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, General Kwak Jong-keun, to "quickly get inside" the National Assembly since the quorum for the martial law declaration to be lifted had not been met.
"So quickly get inside the National Assembly and bring out the people inside the chamber, and break down the doors with an axe if necessary and drag everyone out," the report quotes Yoon as saying at the time.
After lawmakers rushed inside parliament and voted 190-0 to nullify Yoon's declaration in the early hours of December 4, the report says Yoon told Lee, "Even if it's lifted, I can declare martial law a second or third time, so just keep going."
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz directs relevant depts to take action against electricity theft
AQU celebrates graduation of eighth batch of students
Public finance of GCC countries witnessed significant financial surplus in 2022, ..
Gaza babies are freezing to death due to cold weather, lack of shelter: UNRWA Co ..
Aid group says more than 10,000 migrants died at sea while trying to reach Spain ..
8 killed in collision between bus, truck on Mexico’s Gulf coast
BioNTech to pay Covid-19 vaccine settlements in US
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
More Stories From World
-
S. Korean prosecutors say Yoon authorised 'shooting' during martial law bid2 minutes ago
-
Indian state funeral for former PM Manmohan Singh2 minutes ago
-
New mum Bencic wins first tour-level match since 2023 US Open21 minutes ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test21 minutes ago
-
Gaza hospital shut after Israeli raid, director held: health officials22 minutes ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Sri Lanka, 1st T20 scores42 minutes ago
-
Winter puts Syrians at risk of disease and death: WHO1 hour ago
-
Israeli forces detain director of north Gaza hospital2 hours ago
-
Reddy's defiant maiden ton claws India back into 4th Australia Test2 hours ago
-
Montenegro to extradite crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon to US3 hours ago
-
Last major health facility in north Gaza 'out of service': WHO3 hours ago
-
Armed conflict impacts on children reached record levels globally in 2024: UNICEF3 hours ago