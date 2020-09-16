UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Prosecutors Search BMW Seoul Office Over Suspected Cover-Up Of Engine Defects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 08:04 PM

S. Korean Prosecutors Search BMW Seoul Office Over Suspected Cover-Up of Engine Defects

Prosecutors and investigators searched on Wednesday BMW Korea's main office in downtown Seoul as part of the investigation into the German automaker's suspected attempts to conceal problems with its cars' exhaust systems that caused dozens of vehicles to catch fire, the Yonhap news agency reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Prosecutors and investigators searched on Wednesday BMW Korea's main office in downtown Seoul as part of the investigation into the German automaker's suspected attempts to conceal problems with its cars' exhaust systems that caused dozens of vehicles to catch fire, the Yonhap news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, as many as 20 law officers from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office visited the office and the server storage of the luxury vehicles company.

The raid was part of the prosecution's formal investigation into BMW after Seoul police handed over the case to prosecutors in November 2019.

In 2018, the South Korean Transport Ministry said that BMW knew about the issue back in 2015 because, in October of that year, it had set up a special working group to study a defective element of the exhaust gas recirculation system, while the company itself claimed that it had not learned about the defects until July 2017.

Around 40 BMW cars reportedly caught fire in South Korea in 2018, with the largest number of incidents occurring during the summer months. As a result, the company was forced to recall about 172,000 vehicles.

In August of that year, the South Korean authorities banned the use of all BMW vehicles that had not undergone safety inspections and launched an investigation into the incidents.

Related Topics

Fire Police German Company Vehicles Seoul South Korea North Korea July August October November Gas 2017 2015 2018 2019 Media All From BMW

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD, Bank Leumi sign MoU

5 minutes ago

Lukashenko Did Not Ask Putin for Russian Weapons D ..

1 minute ago

Turkey exports tomato paste to 99 countries

1 minute ago

Teachers frustrated on campus schools system

1 minute ago

Centre, Balochistan govt serious to transform regi ..

1 minute ago

Hard working should be motto of young police offic ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.