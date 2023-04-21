UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Rescuers Recover Bodies Of 2 Missing Sailors From Burning Russian Boat - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

S. Korean Rescuers Recover Bodies of 2 Missing Sailors From Burning Russian Boat - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) South Korean rescuers have recovered the bodies of two out of four missing sailors from Russia's Kaltan fishing boat that caught fire off the Asian state's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan early on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, Yonhap reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard, that a Russian fishing boat with 25 crew members aboard, all Russians, and carrying some 100 tonnes of seafood in waters off Ulsan caught fire while sailing back to Russia. The Japan Coast Guard sent rescue ships after receiving a distress call and saved 21 crew members, 19 of them were unharmed, and 2 sustained minor injuries. Four crew members went missing. 

Related Topics

Fire Russia Ulsan Japan North Korea All From Asia

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikhs perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at ..

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Ba ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Al Badee Musallah

58 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

58 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

58 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Shei ..

Fujairah Ruler performs Eid Al Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid ..

UAE Press: In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.