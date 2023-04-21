S. Korean Rescuers Recover Bodies of 2 Missing Sailors From Burning Russian Boat - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) South Korean rescuers have recovered the bodies of two out of four missing sailors from Russia's Kaltan fishing boat that caught fire off the Asian state's southeastern coastal city of Ulsan early on Friday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on Friday, Yonhap reported, citing the Japan Coast Guard, that a Russian fishing boat with 25 crew members aboard, all Russians, and carrying some 100 tonnes of seafood in waters off Ulsan caught fire while sailing back to Russia. The Japan Coast Guard sent rescue ships after receiving a distress call and saved 21 crew members, 19 of them were unharmed, and 2 sustained minor injuries. Four crew members went missing.