S. Korean Rights Watchdog Finds Late Ex-Seoul Mayor Park Guilty of Sexual Abuse - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The South Korean rights watchdog said on Monday that late former Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon had sexually harassed his secretary, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The National Human Rights Commission of Korea, cited by the media outlet, came to such a disturbing conclusion after launching a probe into allegations that Park harassed the government employee over several years until his death in July.

Last month, Seoul police closed the investigation into the case without seeking any indictments.

Park was found dead in the woods of Mount Bugak not far from his residence in July after hours-long search involving hundreds of police officers, dogs and drones. According to Yonhap, the mayor is presumed to have committed suicide as he left a note in his residence in which he wrote that he was "sorry" to everyone, specifically for "causing only pain" to his family and asked to be cremated.