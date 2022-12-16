UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Ruling Party Urges Opposition To Cooperate On N.Korean Rights Watchdog - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 04:30 PM

S. Korean Ruling Party Urges Opposition to Cooperate on N.Korean Rights Watchdog - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) South Korea's ruling party on Friday called on the main opposition to work together on the launch of a North Korean human rights foundation following the passing of a United Nations resolution, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday calling for international efforts to improve human rights conditions in North Korea. The European Union acted as a sponsor of this resolution, while South Korea co-sponsored it.

The members of the ruling People Power Party called on the opposition Democratic Party (DP) to cooperate with the launch of the foundation in accordance with the 2016 North Korea Human Rights Act, the report said.

The lawmakers urged the DP "to stop looking away," since South Korea has become a co-sponsor of the UN resolution on North Korean human rights for the first time in four years.

According to the Human Rights Watch international rights organization, the North Korean government is systematically infringing upon all basic human rights and liberties, including freedom of expression, public assembly, association and religion.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations European Union South Korea North Korea 2016 All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbel ..

Vivo Y22 — A Powerhouse of Performance and Unbelievable Camera Features at An ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish deleg ..

Dubai Customs organizes meeting with Turkish delegation to raise trade cooperati ..

1 hour ago
 Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies a ..

Empowering a Better Future with New Technologies and Virtuous Innovation at OPPO ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

16 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.