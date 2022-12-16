S. Korean Ruling Party Urges Opposition to Cooperate on N.Korean Rights Watchdog - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) South Korea's ruling party on Friday called on the main opposition to work together on the launch of a North Korean human rights foundation following the passing of a United Nations resolution, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution on Thursday calling for international efforts to improve human rights conditions in North Korea. The European Union acted as a sponsor of this resolution, while South Korea co-sponsored it.

The members of the ruling People Power Party called on the opposition Democratic Party (DP) to cooperate with the launch of the foundation in accordance with the 2016 North Korea Human Rights Act, the report said.

The lawmakers urged the DP "to stop looking away," since South Korea has become a co-sponsor of the UN resolution on North Korean human rights for the first time in four years.

According to the Human Rights Watch international rights organization, the North Korean government is systematically infringing upon all basic human rights and liberties, including freedom of expression, public assembly, association and religion.