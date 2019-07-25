S. Korean Security Council Believes DPRK Tested New Short-Range Ballistic Missile- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The South Korean National Security Council (NSC) believes that North Korea tested earlier on Thursday a short-range ballistic missile of a new type, local media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The South Korean National Security Council (NSC) believes that North Korea tested earlier on Thursday a short-range ballistic missile of a new type, local media reported.

North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the area close to its eastern coastal city of Wonsan early in the day.

According to Yonhap news agency, the NSC concluded at its meeting, held in Seoul and chaired by South Korean presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, that those projectiles were the "new kind of short-range ballistic missile." The NSC reportedly expressed regret over North Korea's move, saying that it did not promote easing regional tensions. The NSC plans to issue a final assessment following a joint investigation with the United States.