UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S. Korean Security Council Believes DPRK Tested New Short-Range Ballistic Missile- Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:37 PM

S. Korean Security Council Believes DPRK Tested New Short-Range Ballistic Missile- Reports

The South Korean National Security Council (NSC) believes that North Korea tested earlier on Thursday a short-range ballistic missile of a new type, local media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The South Korean National Security Council (NSC) believes that North Korea tested earlier on Thursday a short-range ballistic missile of a new type, local media reported.

North Korea launched two projectiles into the Sea of Japan from the area close to its eastern coastal city of Wonsan early in the day.

According to Yonhap news agency, the NSC concluded at its meeting, held in Seoul and chaired by South Korean presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, that those projectiles were the "new kind of short-range ballistic missile." The NSC reportedly expressed regret over North Korea's move, saying that it did not promote easing regional tensions. The NSC plans to issue a final assessment following a joint investigation with the United States.

Related Topics

Wa Wonsan Seoul Japan United States North Korea Media From

Recent Stories

Petrol prices likely to be decreased next month

2 minutes ago

Emirati Entrepreneurs Association, Chinese Trade C ..

10 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Other Solutions Tha ..

18 seconds ago

Thirteen Dead as Pilgrim's Boat Capsizes in Myanma ..

20 seconds ago

Rameez terms the long-term idea of ICC World Test ..

22 seconds ago

Tunisia president dies at 92: office

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.