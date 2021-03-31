UrduPoint.com
S. Korean State Media Deny Reports Gov't Mulls Approval Of Russia's Sputnik V

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The South Korean Ministry of food and Drug Safety has no immediate plans to register Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the official Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Embassy in Seoul wrote on Facebook that the issue of greenlighting the Russian vaccine was currently under consideration by the Asian country's authorities, adding that all the necessary documents were already submitted in early 2021.

According to the news agency, the South Korean authority has never received any official documents from the vaccine's developer and does not have the issue on the agenda.

In February, the Korea Agency for Disease Control and Prevention said that Seoul was not ruling out acquiring the Russian Sputnik V and considered it a backup candidate should it face the spread of new virus variants or supply disruptions.

