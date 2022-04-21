S. Korean Supreme Court Reverses Convictions of Two Homosexual Soldiers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Seoul Supreme Court overturned convictions of two male soldiers charged with homosexual intercourse, saying that the act was consensual and took place on private property, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

The court said that any sexual activity that occurs by voluntary consent on private property cannot be regarded as a violation of military culture and discipline, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

A first lieutenant and a master sergeant were charged with having sex in 2016 in violation of section 92-6 of the Military Criminal Law, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison for those engaged in anal intercourse or any other "indecent act."

The criminal case was opened after the army began investigating members of sexual minorities among the military in 2017. About 10 soldiers were reportedly charged as a result of the investigation.