UrduPoint.com

S. Korean Supreme Court Reverses Convictions Of Two Homosexual Soldiers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 01:08 PM

S. Korean Supreme Court Reverses Convictions of Two Homosexual Soldiers - Reports

The Seoul Supreme Court overturned convictions of two male soldiers charged with homosexual intercourse, saying that the act was consensual and took place on private property, South Korean media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2022) The Seoul Supreme Court overturned convictions of two male soldiers charged with homosexual intercourse, saying that the act was consensual and took place on private property, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

The court said that any sexual activity that occurs by voluntary consent on private property cannot be regarded as a violation of military culture and discipline, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

A first lieutenant and a master sergeant were charged with having sex in 2016 in violation of section 92-6 of the Military Criminal Law, which carries a sentence of up to two years in prison for those engaged in anal intercourse or any other "indecent act."

The criminal case was opened after the army began investigating members of sexual minorities among the military in 2017. About 10 soldiers were reportedly charged as a result of the investigation.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Army Male Seoul North Korea Criminals 2017 2016 Media Court

Recent Stories

Commuters seek PM's intervention to pace up Islama ..

Commuters seek PM's intervention to pace up Islamabad Expressway project

2 minutes ago
 Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,8 ..

Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 2,634 confirmed, 15,861 asymptomatic

2 minutes ago
 China to Ramp Up Coal Production by 300Mln Tonnes ..

China to Ramp Up Coal Production by 300Mln Tonnes in 2022 - Premier

2 minutes ago
 Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

Govt notifies posting, transfer of officer

12 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

IRSA releases 105927 cusecs water

13 minutes ago
 First talk of development series on agri sector he ..

First talk of development series on agri sector held

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.