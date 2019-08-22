UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Top Security Official Says Stalled US-North Korea Nuclear Talks May Resume Soon

South Korean presidential security adviser Kim Hyun-chong said on Thursday, after talks with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul, that he was given the impression that stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang may be revived soon

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) South Korean presidential security adviser Kim Hyun-chong said on Thursday, after talks with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun in Seoul, that he was given the impression that stalled nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang may be revived soon.

"The impression that I got [from the talks with Biegun] was that the dialogue between the North and the US appears likely to unfold soon," Kim said as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The talks between Kim and Biegun came shortly after North Korea said it had no interest in dialogue "accompanied by military threats," referring to the United States' recent mid-range cruise missile test and South Korea's acquisition of US F-35 stealth fighters.

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, has been engaged in dialogue with US President Donald Trump to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for over a year. However, the talks reached a deadlock in February when a summit between the two leaders in Vietnam ended abruptly without any agreement.

In late June, Kim and Trump met again to agree on resuming the dialogue and holding working-level consultations. However, the tensions around North Korea have still been mounting over the past months amid multiple weapons tests by Pyongyang and US-South Korean military drills, which took place earlier in August and were met with criticism from North Korea.

