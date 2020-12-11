S. Korean Transport Ministry Says Lifting Entry Limits for Foreigners Not Possible Yet

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) South Korea is not ready yet to lift restrictions on entry to the country for foreigners, imposed to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, but is actively looking for ways to resume flights and tourism, the South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the ministry, the South Korean aviation authorities are aware of the start of mass vaccination against COVID-19 in Russia and the UK and attach great importance to this. However, Seoul will consider the possibility of lifting certain quarantine restrictions for passengers who were vaccinated only after receiving comprehensive data on the effectiveness of a particular vaccine. The government plans to await the results of mass vaccinations in countries that start the campaign earlier than South Korea to be able to evaluate the actual level of antibody formation in vaccinated people and the risks in cases when a sustained immune response is not formed.

"As for the two-week quarantine, there are still not many countries that can be designated safe in terms of coronavirus.

And in South Korea, despite the successful containment of the infection, the number of new cases has recently been growing. Therefore, this issue needs to be approached a little more carefully, taking into account various factors and conducting detailed discussions," MOLIT Deputy Minister for Aviation Policy Kim Sang-do said.

At the same time, the official said that South Korea continued dialogue with selected countries in which the coronavirus situation is under control to develop partnerships to create safe travel zones and tourism bubbles.

So far, Seoul discussed the issue with Hong Kong and Singapore, Kim said, noting that the introduction of special regimes allowing the authorities to cancel or relax the mandatory quarantine period has been postponed, given the third wave of coronavirus in South Korea.

The restrictions have seriously affected the aviation industry, with the volume of air traffic to South Korea having plummeted by over 95 percent since early 2020, the deputy minister said.