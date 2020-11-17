UrduPoint.com
S. Korean Vice Foreign Minister Urges Devising Road Map For Peace Process On Peninsula

Tue 17th November 2020

South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun proposed on Tuesday that Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should come up with a road map for denuclearization and the peace process on the Korean peninsula

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun proposed on Tuesday that Seoul, Pyongyang and Washington should come up with a road map for denuclearization and the peace process on the Korean peninsula.

"Going forward, South and North Korea, along with the United States and neighboring countries, should craft a road map for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of a peace regime, which includes the end-or-war declaration, and should implement it," Choi said during a keynote speech at a US-South Korea business gathering, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The vice minister reiterated Seoul's intention to continue working toward sustainable peace, as well as plans to cooperate with the administration of Joe Biden, who was declared the projected winner in the US presidential election that took place earlier in the month.

The vice minister's remarks come at a low point in both the inter-Korea dialogue and the Washington-Pyongyang nuclear talks. In June, North Korea decided to cut all communication lines with Seoul.

The US-North Korea negotiations have been in limbo since the North Korean delegation departed from the October 2019 talks in Sweden, saying that the negotiations were a failure, as the United States had come empty-handed.

