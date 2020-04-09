S. Koreans Back Use of Tracking Bracelets for COVID-19 Patients in Self-Isolation - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) About 8 out of 10 people in South Korea support the idea of using tracking bracelets for COVID-19 patients who are quarantined or in self-isolation, according to a survey published by South Korean pollster Realmeter on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health ministry official, said that the South Korean government might resort to introducing additional means for ensuring that citizens observance the mandatory self-isolation regime if violations persist, including electric wristbands with GPS tracking functions. Though there is a government-run mobile app in the country to control people during mandatory self-isolation, many patients sidestep the control by turning off the GPS function or simply leaving their device at home.

According to the survey, 77.8 percent of the respondents said that they favored wearing special bracelets by those infected, while 16.5 percent considered the measure to be a human rights violation. Only 5.7 percent were unable to give a definitive answer.

In general, the measure was more actively backed by supporters of the ruling Democratic Party rather than conservatives, 89.4 percent and 65.4 percent, respectively.

The survey was conducted on Wednesday and involved 7,750 people.

So far, South Korea has confirmed over 10,400 cases of the coronavirus, including 204 fatalities and more than 6,900 recoveries. As of now, 3,246 people are in self-isolation.